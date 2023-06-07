Investors Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,944,817.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,483. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

FIVN opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.64. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

