Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,110,000 after buying an additional 379,560 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

