iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.88 and last traded at C$16.88. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.74.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.86.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

