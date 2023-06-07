iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.