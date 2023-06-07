iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

