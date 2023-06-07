iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 281.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,475 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,106,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,083 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 915,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.