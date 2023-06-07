iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,106,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,083 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 915,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.