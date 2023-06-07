iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 327,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,804,000.

Shares of SMMD opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

