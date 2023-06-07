J. M. Smucker (SJM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM):

5/31/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $157.00.

5/18/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/18/2023 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00.

5/2/2023 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.96. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $120.51 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $41,973,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.