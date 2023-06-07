Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 531,982 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Jaguar Health Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.