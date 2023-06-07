Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.59. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 531,982 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 5.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
