JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in JD.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

