JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in JD.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

