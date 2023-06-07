Jefferies Financial Group Increases SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 340

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSPPF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
SSP Group Company Profile
