Jefferies Financial Group Increases SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 340

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPPF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.