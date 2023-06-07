Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.23) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 357 ($4.44).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 222 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £366.17 million, a PE ratio of -11,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.52. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.43).

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £34,350 ($42,702.64). 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

