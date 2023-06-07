Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,680 ($20.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.66) to GBX 1,606 ($19.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,291 ($16.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,281.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,393.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,237 ($15.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,719 ($21.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 605.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

