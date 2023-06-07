JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 31,054 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,380,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,194,880.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $27.96.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
