JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 31,054 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $745,606.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,380,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,194,880.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,769 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $398,934.51.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

