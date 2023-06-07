JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of JOANN in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOANN by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

