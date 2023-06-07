John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of JBT opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.