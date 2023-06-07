JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Price Target to GBX 208

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 208 ($2.59) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PZC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.54) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.15).

LON:PZC opened at GBX 190.80 ($2.37) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 163.40 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £818.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,374.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

