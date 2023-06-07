JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 1,845

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($32.32) to GBX 1,780 ($22.13) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.58) to GBX 1,654 ($20.56) in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Future Price Performance

FRNWF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Future has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

