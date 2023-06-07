JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400.50 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 402 ($5.00). Approximately 107,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 195,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 404 ($5.02).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 416.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a market cap of £635.43 million, a P/E ratio of -248.15 and a beta of 1.23.

About JPMorgan European Discovery Trust

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

