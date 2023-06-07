Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Trading Down 2.7%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 473,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 164,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research firms have commented on JTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,491 ($18.54) to GBX 1,524 ($18.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($26.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.88) in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

