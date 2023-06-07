Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.16) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KNOS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.71) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,476 ($18.35).

KNOS opened at GBX 1,313 ($16.32) on Tuesday. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,817.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,286.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,419.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,058.82%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

