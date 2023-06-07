Keith Westby Sells 20,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 1st, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00.
- On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
IVERIC bio stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)
- Shopify Soars 6% On Logistics Sale; EPS Forecast To Grow 715%
- Gevo’s Cash Flow, Small Cap Buying Back Shares
- Tesla: How and Why It Gets To $300
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.