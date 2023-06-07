Keith Westby Sells 20,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,540.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $564,774.74.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

IVERIC bio stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISEE. Guggenheim cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

