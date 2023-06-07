Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $729,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 37.29% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

The Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Strategic Hotel & Lodging Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of hotel and lodging stocks from developed countries. HOTL was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

