Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.38

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.38 and traded as low as $97.83. Kerry Group shares last traded at $98.86, with a volume of 11,713 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

About Kerry Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.7691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.