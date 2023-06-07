Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Kia Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Kia Motors has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $30.30.
About Kia Motors
