Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kia Motors (OTCMKTS:KIMTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Kia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Kia Motors has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

About Kia Motors

Kia Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles, and Commercial Vehicles. It also provides leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services, and automobile parts. The company was founded on December 11, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

