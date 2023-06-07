Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given a C$1.02 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price target on Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$0.55.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

