Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Shares Down 7.5%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. 726,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 950,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

