KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNYJY. Bank of America raised KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

