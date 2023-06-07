KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 5,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 48,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEUA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

