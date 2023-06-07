Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Shares Up 0.1%

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.13 and last traded at C$86.13. Approximately 843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.05.

Kurita Water Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.48.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kurita Water Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurita Water Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.