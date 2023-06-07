Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $200.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.68 and a 200-day moving average of $199.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

