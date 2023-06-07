Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
In related news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
SWIM opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.23. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
