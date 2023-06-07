Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In related news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 104.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWIM opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.23. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.