Lee Klarich Sells 45,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average is $182.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $230.18. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.70, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

