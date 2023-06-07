Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

