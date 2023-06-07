Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Down 2.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 104,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 150,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

