Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

