Lincoln Electric (LECO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/6/2023 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/30/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $200.00.

5/29/2023 – Lincoln Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2023 – Lincoln Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – Lincoln Electric is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $185.00.

4/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $177.00 to $180.00.

4/27/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $184.00.

4/17/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $173.00 to $176.00.

4/10/2023 – Lincoln Electric had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $184.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.96%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

