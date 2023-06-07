Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Shares Down 5%

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 9,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.