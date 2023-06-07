Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Shares Up 0.7%

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.89. 5,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities started coverage on Lithium Ionic in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lithium Ionic Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Ionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Ionic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.