Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Up 4.5%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 247,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 169,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Lotus Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lotus Resources (LTSRF)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.