Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Down 0.8%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.36). Approximately 895,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 149,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.38).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of £197.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79.

In other Loungers news, insider Adam Bellamy purchased 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.82 ($24,882.92). Company insiders own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

