Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $207.14 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.42.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

