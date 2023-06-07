LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 353.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. LSB Industries has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $774.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

