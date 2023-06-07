Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Trading Down 2.9%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 59,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 16,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. It focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

