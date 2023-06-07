Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.78. 2,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.78.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

