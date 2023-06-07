LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

