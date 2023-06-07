Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lyft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Lyft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

