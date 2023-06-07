MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading Down 0.6%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 81,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 130,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

