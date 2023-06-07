MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Trading Down 0.6%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $13.92. 81,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 130,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
